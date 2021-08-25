Unbeaten Abne gears up for toughest battle of young career

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Gym’s rising star April Jay “Astroboy” Abne will face an uphill climb in his upcoming fight on October 16 in Cebu.

The 22-year old boxer from Manticao, Misamis Oriental, will fight a more experienced Bienvenido “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas for the vacant Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title.

ARQ Sports Promotions sports director Chelito Caro, the head of basketball operations of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, confirmed to CDN that the fight is already sealed and scheduled.

The fight will likely happen at the Cosonsa compound in Mandaue City which also hosted ARQ Boxing Promotions’s “Engwkentro Uno” maiden fight card.

Also, contrary to the initial announcement, the fight card is scheduled for October 16 and not on September 18.

“Abne is ready to fight. He has the hunger to win, so he needs to focus on his training because his opponent is dangerous. He should not be complacent,” said Caro.

“We need to prepare Abne for this fight because I think this is his biggest fight to date. He needs to train hard if he wants to reach his dream of becoming a world champion.”

Abne is undefeated in six fights with three knockouts. His last two fights ended in knockouts.

He debuted with the ARQ Promotions last June 19 with an impressive knockout victory versus Royder Lloyd Borbon in the “Engkwentro Uno” main event.

Ligas, meanwhile, sports a fearsome 13-1-2 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts.

The 23-year old boxer from Caloocan, Metro Manila, is looking to bounce back after his majority draw result against Miel Fajardo last July in Urdaneta City.

Abne’s stablemates John Paul Gabunilas, Rodex Piala, Berland Robles, Ian Abne, Yeroge Gura, Zandro Librandor, and Arniel Cañete are also featured in the upcoming boxing event.

/rcg

