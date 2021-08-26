Selsun Blue helps boost one’s confidence through Upside Down Class Pass

It is not an overstatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed our lives in the past two years.

Not only has it changed the way we work and socialize, but it is also becoming the root cause of stress for most people too.

This stress from dealing with the global health pandemic, plus the changes in our environment, is now causing dandruff and worsening pre-existing hair conditions to some.

With our unhealthy lockdown or quarantine habits and flaky dandruff problems, many people feel quite a loss of their confidence and self-image, making them feel unsettled.

To help us build confidence not just through their line of effective dandruff control shampoos, Selsun Blue recently launched the Upside Down Class Pass.

Upside Down Class Pass, is a series of online lessons from sought-after health and fitness experts that aim to promote wellness and enable people to build their confidence.

The three-episode series of the Upside Down Class Pass will feature NCCA Ani ng Dangal awardee, pole dancing champion and certified diet and nutrition coach Jamaica Jornacion; professional makeup artist, athlete, and certified fitness coach Jigs Mayuga; certified fitness coach and The Movement Studio owner Ida Paras; and six-time UAAP Cheerdance Competition champion, National University pep squad coach and gymnast Ghicka Bernabe.

Apart from the health and fitness experts present in every episode, there will also be a board-certified dermatologist to discuss how to deal with dandruff, and a mental health counselor, who will talk about confidence and its nuances. With the Selsun Blue Upside Down Class Pass, viewers will enjoy the experience of building confidence and self-esteem from these holistic sessions.

The first episode of the Selsun Blue’s Upside Down Class Pass will start on September 1 and can be accessed on Selsun Blue’s official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SelsunBluePhilippines/.

No need for any registration and fees as Selsun Blue is offering the series of classes for free!

Selsun Blue is a line of Effective Dandruff Control Shampoos formulated, which contains 1 percent Selenium Sulfide, an antifungal medication that lowers levels of yeast and reduces the inflammation that causes flakes. It also contains conditioning Honey Extract, which moisturizes and softens hair.

Get Selsun Blue from Watsons, Mercury Drug Stores, Shopee and Lazada.

Available in two variants; Selsun Blue Pro-X with menthol to soothe itchy scalp and minimize discomfort and Selsun Blue PRO 2-in-1 shampoo with conditioner.

So make Selsun Blue your go-to- anti-dandruff shampoo and tune in to the Upside Down Class Pass to give yourself that much-needed confidence boost!

