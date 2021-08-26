‘Stay at home checkmate’ online chess tourney set Sept. 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One of Cebu’s best professional wood pushing team, the Toledo City Trojans, will organize an online chess tournament dubbed “Stay At Home Checkmate Covid-19 3-on-3 Team Tournament” slated September 4, 2021.

The tournament is open for players who have an average rating of 2050 in the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP). It will feature a two-and-a-half-hour arena style competition.

According to the team’s manager Fide Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr., they can accommodate as many chess players as they can since it is held via a virtual playing environment through Lichess.org platform.

The Trojans, who made it to the south division playoffs of the recently concluded Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), were supposedly going to host another major over-the-board chess tournament scheduled on August 28, Saturday. But it was rescheduled to a more convenient date due to the strict quarantine classification in the entire Cebu island.

The Trojans are comprised of playing team owner Jeah Jean Gacang, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Glicerio Pardillo Jr., Jinky Catulay, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Christopher Tubalado, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, Rogelio Enriquez Jr, and Richard Natividad.

The winning team of the upcoming 3-on-3 online chess tournament will receive P1,500. The second placer will get P1,200 while P900 will go to the third placer.

Registration is going on with the registration fee pegged at P75. For more information about the tournament, one can visit the Toledo City Trojans Facebook page.

/bmjo

