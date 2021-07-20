Cordova, Toledo start Wesley So Cup playoffs campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two of Cebu’s best pro chess teams, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans, start their respective playoff campaigns on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

The Dagami Warriors are the top-seeded team in the south division while the Trojans are the sixth-seeded team after 34 rounds of online chess action during the eliminations that started on May 15.

The Dagami Warriors will be facing the eighth-seed Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in the playoffs.

The Checkmates reached the playoffs by eliminating the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors during their play-in tournament last Saturday.

The Trojans, meanwhile, will be facing the third-seed Iloilo Kisela Knights, who are also the previous conference’s top team in the south division.

The Dagami Warriors will rely on their import, Grand Master (GM) Nitzan Steinberg of Israel along with their local players in National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Michael Joseph Pagaran, Bryle Arellano, and Allan Pason.

They will go up against the Checkmates comprised of Cebuano GM Enrico Sevillano, NM Jonathan Tan, Jessa Mae Lisondra, Vic Arellano, Tyone Alaan, Cyrus Donasco, and Roberto Reyna Jr.

The Trojans will be fielding in GM Amir Bagheri of Iran together with IM Rico Mascariñas, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Jinky Catulay, Richard Natividad, Redentor Nailon, and FIDE Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr.

The Kisela Knights will be manned by NM Giovanni Mejia, Karl Victor Ochoca, Fiona Geeweneth Guirhem, NM Cesar Mariano, Dennis, Bernas, NM Fritz Bryan Porras, and Mark Jossel Mariano.

/bmjo