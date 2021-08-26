In Dumanjug, unvaccinated town hall workers will ‘work from home’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As a precaution against the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, unvaccinated workers of Dumanjug’s municipal hall will be ‘working from home’ starting this September.

Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano ‘Gungun’ Gica confirmed on Thursday, August 26 that he has issued a memorandum urging regular and job order employees of the town hall to get themselves vaccinated.

Otherwise, they will not be allowed to physically report in their offices for the safety of everyone, he said.

“Mag work from home sila mintras tanto taas ang active cases. Di nako gusto matakdan among empleyado kay maparalyze among services. So I would encourage them nga mag work from home, mananghid sila nako and ako silang sugtan,” Gica told reporters in a phone interview.

A copy of the memo, dated August 23, was also posted on the official Facebook pages of the municipal government of Dumanjug.

“This Memorandum is issued as a precautionary measure in light of the spread of the Delta variant in Cebu. As public servants, LGU (local government unit) employees assist and cater various services to numerous clients on a daily basis. It is, therefore, our duty and responsibility to ensure that we do not infect and put others at risk with COVID-19,” portions of the document read.

According to Gica, nearly all municipal employees in Dumanjug are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“95 percent of our regular employees and 95 percent of our job orders kay bakunado na. So gamay ra gyud ang wala pa kabuna and kasagara ani nila kay mga individuals with co-morbidities ug giadvise sa ilahang doctors nga risgo pa sa ilaha ang side effects sa bakuna,” the mayor explained.

On the other hand, Gica said only a fraction of Dumanjug’s population received COVID-19 vaccines.

Of the town’s 60,000 residents, only 10,000 were inoculated against the infection, he said, prompting the local government to ask for more supplies from the Department of Health (DOH).

“Kuwang gyud ang supply sa bakuna unya daghan na gyud nagclamor magpavaccine tungod sa kahadlok. Naay madugang nga supply sa amoa pero paspas kaayo mahurot. Mao nang mag sige mi ug pangayo ug tabang sa DOH ug ni Sec. Dino (Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Sec. Michael Dino) para sa additional supply dinhe,” said Gica.

Dumanjug is a third-class municipality located approximately 76 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /rcg

