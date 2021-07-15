In Cebu, 137,000 fully vaccinated so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cebu had hit the 100,000-mark, recent data from vaccination authorities showed.

The Visayas Vaccination Operation Center (VVOC) reported that as of July 14, they had administered a total of 520,014 doses of the vaccines in Cebu.

Of this number, 137,646 happened to be second doses which directly translates to 137, 646 individuals that can be considered as fully inoculated. The number of first doses administered in Cebu already reached 382, 368.

This also meant that the COVID-19 immunization coverage rate in Cebu, as of July 14, is approximately at 2.70 percent.

The island-province of Cebu, based on the latest census, has a total population of 5,151, 274.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, VVOC spokesperson, announced in a virtual briefer on Thursday, July 15 that they received two shipments of additional supply of COVID-19 vaccines last Wednesday, July 14.

These are 16,400 doses of AstraZeneca and around 5,000 doses of Sputnik V, all of which were allocated to localities in Metro Cebu with the capital Cebu City receiving the lion’s share.

“The new shipment of Sputnik V is procured (by the government) while AstraZeneca is from two donations – from Japan and from the COVAX facility,” said Loreche.

RELATED STORIES

Sixth vaccination site in Cebu City opens at Ayala Center Cebu

Vaccine watch: Central Visayas receives 1 million doses so far

/dbs