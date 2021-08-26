Police to frisk quarantine violators suspected to be drug personalities

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The chief of the Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team has warned quarantine violators that they will be frisked by the police should they be suspected of being drug personalities.

Raquel Arce, PROBE chief, issued the stern warning after two quarantine violators were caught with suspected shabu in the two days of Oplan Bulabog.

“Dili sila mo kompyansa kay kada-dakop ug kadudahan mo e-frisking mo sa PNP (Philippine National Police) escort namo. Kon dli mo ma-frisking sa bus, sure nga sa holding gym masakpan na gyud ka,” said Arce.

She added that the two apprehensions which transpired in Barangays Calamba and Mabolo are just a “tip of the iceberg,” saying that there are several others who are engaged in the illegal drug business.

The most recent apprehension was on Thursday morning, August 26, 2021, in Sindulan Sreet, Barangay Mabolo, where a certain “Lalang” was initially caught for not wearing a face mask.

Police Lieutant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said a follow-up operation is being conducted in relation to the seizure of eight small sachets and six big sachets of suspected shabu from the suspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, August 25, 2021, 36-year-old Florencio Muñoz was arrested with 25 grams of suspected shabu along V. Rama Avenue in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Muñoz, a native of Dalaguete town in southern Cebu, was initially caught for not wearing a face mask while standing beside the road by the Cebu City COVID Action Team (CCSAT).

The team, along with the police and members of Task Force Kasaligan suspected him as a drug personality when Muñoz looked uneasy while inside the detention bus.

“Gipasakay sa detention bus apan sa dihang nana siya sa bus wala kini nahimutang maong ni-deklara ang PNP nga kuyog sa team nga ipakita unsay sulod sa iyang bulsa ug didto natagak ang putos nga papel sa dihang gi-ablihan,” said Arce.

ALSO READ

24-hour Oplan Bulabog in Cebu City’s most COVID-hit barangays – CCPO exec

Oplan Bulabog now conducted nightly in specific areas

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy