MECQ extended in Cebu tri-cities until Sept. 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu will remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) until September 7, 2021.

This was announced by President Harry Roque in a press briefing on August 28, 2021, along with changes in the quarantine situation in other regions.

Cebu and Negros Oriental provinces, on the other hand, will remain under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

The cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu have been under MECQ since August 1.

Cebu City currently has 4,600 active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) while Mandaue City has 1,402 active cases. Lapu-Lapu City has 2,041.

Meanwhile, Cebu Province has 5,631 active cases.

It can be remembered that the Cebu provincial government placed 11 towns and cities under MECQ starting August 11, 2021. These are the localities of Samboan, Sibonga, Argao, Cordova, Oslob, Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, San Fernando, and the cities of Talisay, Carcar, and Naga.

The rest of the province was under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

When the GCQ with heightened restrictions status in Cebu province was extended from August 15 to 31, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also extended the Capitol-imposed MECQ in these localities until the end of the month.

But as of this writing, the Governor is yet to issue a statement if there was a need to also extend the MECQ status in the 11 localities until September 7.

/ dcb

