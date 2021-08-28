Tudela chief exec: Close contacts refuse to admit experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The mayor of Tudela town in Camotes Island said there are individuals believed to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in a sitio who allegedly refused to admit to health personnel their condition.

These individuals the mayor said, belong to the 25 households in a purok that were placed under granular lockdown after three persons there died allegedly of COVID-19.

Mayor Greman Solante told CDN Digital that he learned that some individuals refused to admit their health status to the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs).

“Naa’y sa sulod gipang hilantan ug giubo, pero dili manug-an sa BHERT nga nagmonitor,” said Solante.

The town’s Rural Health Unit (RHU) urged all its residents to inform the BHERTs as soon as possible and quarantine themselves to avoid further transmission.

It can be recalled that Solante put 25 households along the highway in Purok Fire Tree in Barangay Puertobello under granular lockdown starting Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021, until September 7 following the deaths of the three residents.

“Kini gumikan kay sa maong linya sa mga balay tulo na ang patay, duha ang kompirmado nga COVID positive, samtang ang laing usa nga COVID suspect,” he said.

The houses that were put under lockdown are situated across a school.

The lockdown was decided by the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) after consultations with the RHU and barangay officials.

Residents of said sitio are not allowed to go out from their houses and their movements are being monitored by barangay and health workers.

Solante, however, said that the households are constantly provided with food packs.

As of August 26, the town has already recorded a total of four new cases, bringing its total active cases to 40. /rcg

