GAB, DOH renew free medical and neurological services for contact sports athletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the Department of Health (DOH) officially renewed the free medical and neurological services for all Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters, and Muay Thai fighters in the country.

The program which was initiated three years ago between the two government agencies through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) will help a total of 1,542 licensed and professional combat sports athletes.

The program has been helping licensed and professional combat athletes get their regular medical checkups which are crucial to their fight preparations.

Before the program was initiated, many boxers and fighters complained about the expensive cost of having CT scans and MRIs which are requirements for their respective bouts.

No less than GAB Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra announced the renewal of the program on Saturday, August 28 through the agency’s Facebook page.

On top of it, Chairman Mitra also shared that they have added free hematoma screening services for all licensed and professional combat sports athletes.

“Commissioner Trinidad, Commissioner Masanguid, and I are very happy to announce that GAB is now ready to provide free hematoma screening tests for our professional athletes,” said Mitra.

GAB also procured its own hematoma screening units which were officially turned over today at the GAB main office in Makati City.

The official turnover was attended by Chairman Mitra along with Dr. Radentor Viernes, Medical Section Chief.

Under the program, all licensed and professional combat sports athletes can avail also of the free MRI, CT-Scan, X-Ray, EEG, drug test, Hepatitis C screening, HIV screening, neurological clearance, eye examinations, and other services at the Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKI), Lung Center of the Philippines, and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

Earlier this year, GAB also provided financial assistance to all licensed and professional combat sports athletes through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

More than 70 Cebuano or Cebu-based licensed and professional combat sports athletes benefited from the financial assistance from GAB. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy