Pimentel to Cusi’s group: ‘Forgive them for they do not know that they are doing’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Sunday said it best just to forgive the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP–Laban) party faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi “for they do not know what they are doing.”

Pimentel added that like Sen. Manny Pacquiao, he too will just leave all those who are against him to God.

“Kaya ako rin, ito nalang ang sasabihin ko sa ngayon: ‘forgive them for they do not know what they are doing,’” said Pimentel in his acceptance speech as the elected chairman of the PDP-Laban faction led by Senator Manny Pacquiao.

(So this is all I can say for now: “forgive them for they don’t know what they are doing.”)

“Nagkakagulo na sila. Hindi na nila alam kung sino ang presidential candidate nila kasi tinatanggihan sila ng mga prospects nila. Pero binaliktad nila ang proseso at meron na silang vice presidential candidate, nauna pa sa presidential candidate,” he added.

(They are a mess. They no longer know who their presidential candidate is because their prospects reject them. So they reversed the process and they now have a vice-presidential candidate who was chosen ahead of the presidential candidate.)

Pimentel added that Cusi’s group in the PDP-Laban also does not know anything about the party.

“Meron pong grupo na gustong agawin ang ating partido dahil meron silang plano sa politika na sikreto o hindi nila mapaliwanag ng mabuti. Mga baguhan lamang sa ating partido,” said Pimentel.

(There is a group that wants to seize our party because they have a secret political plan or they cannot explain it well. They are newcomers to our party.)

“I have listened to the pronouncements of the ‘other side.’ Wala talaga silang kaalam-alam sa ating partido (they truly don’t know anything about the party),” he added.

This came after PDP-Laban executive director Ron Munsayac, in an earlier statement, announced that the “original” party — the Pacquiao-led faction — elected Pimentel as the new chairman.

Former governor of Eastern Samar Lutgardo Barbo also replaced Alfonso Cusi as the party’s vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, the faction led by Cusi denounced the election of Pimentel calling the whole event a “comedy.”

“It’s a comedy. Sen. Koko Pimentel has no position in the PDP-Laban. He is irrelevant and he does not represent the party. His group are pretenders and are attention seekers,” the faction said in an earlier statement.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is the PDP-Laban party chairman. He remains to be so and will continue to be so,” it added.

Both factions, upon splitting, have submitted documents to the Commission on Elections to be recognized as the PDP-Laban party.

