Nearly 2.5K Oponganons receive P1.5K aid from DSWD

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 2,454 Oponganons, who are beneficiaries of the Social Welfare department’s Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program have received their P1,500 financial assistance this month.

“Daghan na tag nahatagan, apan daghan pa gyud ang wala pa kadawat tungod kay nag-agad ra man ta sa atong pundo”, said Rep. Paz Radaza of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City.

(There are many who have received [the financial assistance], but there are also many who have not received it because these [the payouts) will depend on the available funds.)

Oponganons, who were beneficiaries of the program, Radaza said, were selected through the barangay officials, especially those who were affected with the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The payout started on August 12 and ended last August 27 throughout the 30 barangays in the City, where each beneficiary received an amount of P1,500.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) allocated P3.6 million for the program, where 1,068 beneficiaries were from Olango Island, while 1,386 are from mainland Lapu-Lapu.

Radaza helped find funds for the DSWD’s AICS program.

/dbs

