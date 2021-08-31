Dining and shopping made safe and easy at Ayala Center Cebu

With Cebu City under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine status, Ayala Center Cebu remains open to serve the community and is committed to providing customers convenience and safety.

Here are four services and deals for a safer and hassle-free shopping and dining:

Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant

Tap Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant (ANA) for personalized and hassle-free shopping from the safety of home. Shop for essentials at any of the mall’s open merchants with the help of ANA from 10:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m. daily. Purchases can be picked up at the mall’s #Drivebuy Station or have them delivered home. To shop via ANA, contact @ANAAyalaCenterCebu on Facebook.

foodpanda’s Tap and Pick-Up

Skip the line by using foodpanda’s Tap and Pick-Up feature and get P100 discount on orders. Simply buy meals and snacks from any of the mall’s participating food merchants and use the promo code “AYALAPICKUP” to get a discount. The promo applies to delivery or pick-up orders with a minimum spend of P399. It will run until September 30, 2021.

Jab Well Done

As a way of thanking fully vaccinated shoppers for doing their part to achieve a safer community, Ayala Center Cebu is giving away free milk tea vouchers until September 30. Simply present one’s vaccination card and valid ID to the concierge near Guess at Level 1, Rotunda to get a voucher, redeemable at Chatime, Coco, Dakasi, Gong Cha or Happy Lemon. Fully vaccinated shoppers can also get discounts and freebies from at least 17 stores and restaurants in the mall.

Al Fresco Dining

Shoppers who dine-in at any of Ayala Center Cebu’s restaurants offering Al Fresco Dining will receive complimentary parking coupons. Just drop by the concierge and present a P500 single-receipt dine-in transaction to get the coupon. The promo will run until September 30, 2021.

To ensure the safety of its shoppers and personnel, the mall implements safety measures and adheres to minimum health protocols such as observing physical distancing, regular disinfection, safety inspections, and the use of face masks and face shields at all times.

Whether it is shopping from home or dining at the mall, Ayala Center Cebu is continuing to provide a clean, healthy and safe environment for all. For more information, like @AyalaCebu on Facebook and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.

