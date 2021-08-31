Cebu City administers over 325K vaccines as of August 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 325,458 Cebu City residents received their jabs since the city started its vaccination campaign in March 2021 and as of its latest count by morning of August 31.

The city’s Vaccine Operations Center (VOC) said the data came from the records of the seven vaccination sites which they consolidated in the last five months.

Of these, 127,190 are already fully vaccinated while another 198,268 already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cebu City listed at least 609,000 individuals who are qualified to receive the vaccine.

However, VOC said that their list still do not include those who received their jabs through the Project Balk Buhay, an initiative of the private sector to make sure that their employees are protected against the deadly virus.

Wanting to reach more vaccinees, the city government is working to open more vaccination centers in its north and south districts.

During the last week of August, City Hall opened two new vaccination sites located at the SM City Cebu Mall in Barangay Mabolo and at the gymnasium in Barangay Tisa.

Also, the city government launched its “Vaccination at your Doorsteps” program to make sure that city residents who are either physically handicapped or are already bedridden are able to get their jabs.

At least 12 senior citizens already benefitted from the “Vaccination at your Doorsteps” program as of Friday, August 27.

The Cebu City government is also urging residents, who are yet to receive their vaccines, to register online at pabakuna.com for them to also get their vaccination schedules.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, head of the City Health Department, said in an earlier interview that concerns on delays in the distribution of vaccination schedules is now being fixed by their IT department.

He assured that all registrants will soon be getting their vaccination schedule, depending on the availability of vaccines.

/ dcb

