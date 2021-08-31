Students who enrolled for SY 2021-2022 now breaching 12 million

MANILA, Philippines — The enrollment for School Year 2021-2022 has breached 12 million registrants, the Department of Education (DepEd) reported on Tuesday.

Citing its latest enrollment figure, DepEd said that a total of 12,697,558 students have enrolled. This is 48.4 percent of last school year’s enrollees of 26,227,022.

Records show that 7,693,878 learners of the total have enrolled in public schools, 437,426 in private schools, 8,927 in state or local universities and colleges, and 4,557,327 were early registrants.

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) still has the most number of enrollees at 2,073,397, followed by Metro Manila at 1,278,207 and Central Luzon at 1,173,911.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, on the other hand, has the lowest number of enrollees at 275,768 followed by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao at 350,435 and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) at 388,413, according to the same DepEd’s data.

Meanwhile, 87,731 individuals were listed under the alternative learning system for the upcoming school year. This is 14.64 percent of last school year’s 599,365 registrants.

Last day of student registration is on September 13, the opening date of classes.

Blended learning, wherein students get lessons through online, radio or television, or modules, will still be implemented to avoid contraction of COVID-19.

