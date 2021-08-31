Closure of LTO-7’s Malasakit Drivers Education Center extended until Sept. 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has extended until September 7 the suspension of its Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) that are being taught at the Malasakit Drivers Education Center (DEC) located along Natalio Bacalso Street in Cebu City.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said they have to also comply with the extension of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu until Sept. 7.

Until the MECQ is lifted, Caindec said, they will cease from accepting TDC schedule bookings and from holding lectures at the Malasakit DEC.

The center can accommodate a total of 25 students per week.

But while they suspend TDC implementation at their N. Bacalso office, Caindec said they will proceed with mobile TDC roll out in other localities in Central Visayas that are not covered by the MECQ through LTO 7’s e-Patrol Bus program.

“We will continue to serve the public with our mobile TDC at the same time we will abide with the IATF protocol with the capacity allowed in a venue,” Caindec said.

LTO Memorandum No. 2019-2176 requires all applicants for the issuance of a student-driver permit to undergo the 15-hour TDC.

When they started the program’s implementation in October 2020, LTO graduated a total of 871 TDC scholars by the end of the year.

A total of 3,310 TDC scholarships were issued from January to July 2021. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy