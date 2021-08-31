Kisses Delavin’s weight loss journey for MUP 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kisses Delavin lost nine pounds in just three weeks.

In an Instagram post, Gerry Diaz, one of the Philippines’ most notable beauty queen mentors, shared how Delavin is preparing for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

“KISSES DELAVIN proudly shared she has lost nearly 9 pounds (4.1 kilos) over 3 weeks. I called Kisses and commended her for her slim body. Then I asked Kisses how her fitness training was going. And I was happy to hear that she already lost 9 pounds (4.1 kilos) in 3 weeks,” he wrote as caption to his post.

Delavin was able to shred off nearly nine pounds with the help of her camp Aces and Queens.

The Masbate stunner has her nutritionist and core trainer to thank for her slim figure.

“Her fitness program included food coaching from Aces & Queens’ nutritionist Tita Christy and core training by John John Jay Graciano Clay. With her daily food diary being monitored, Kisses shared that this was the first time to lose weight this much. To supplement her diet and fitness training, Kisses also attends online yoga sessions,” Diaz added.

In a black crop top and jeans, it can be seen that Delavin indeed lost weight and is now ready to take on the national pageant stage.

