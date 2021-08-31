Leni to UP Cebu grads: Don’t let the pandemic deter your dreams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “If anything, a crisis like the one we are going through today calls you to pursue your dreams with even greater passion and deeper result.”

This was the message Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo during the virtual valediction ceremony of the graduates from the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) broadcasted on Tuesday, August 31.

Robredo, who was invited to speak as its guest of honor, called on the graduates to pursue their dreams and passion, as well as to serve the community amid the challenges and uncertainties brought by the pandemic.

“Do not let the pandemic or obstacles stop you from dreaming even bigger dreams and striving to reach them,” said Robredo.

She also urged the new graduates to fight against injustices for the public good.

“UP education gives each of you a unique calling of service, to do something bigger than yourself. So go where you are most needed and there, apply yourselves fully,” said Robredo.

“Be active in your communities. listen to the people and partner with them, to find the gaps that need to be filled, speak out against hate and discrimination. be kind, be brave, assert the truth at every instance,” she added.

With the pandemic raging on this 2021, social gatherings such as Commencement Exercises in tertiary schools are still not allowed.

In turn, the faculty and administration of UP Cebu decided to conduct a virtual valediction ceremony for those who finished their schooling in this academic year. /rcg

