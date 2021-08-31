5 persons including 3 children perish in Arlington Pond fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least five people died in the fire that hit Arlington Pond, Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, August 31.

Fire Officer 2 Fulbert Navarro confirmed that they found five bodies including three children and a teenager from the fire site.

Navarro said they are still confirming the identities of the deceased.

“They were found huddled together. We’re still determining as to how this tragedy occurred,” Navarro said in Cebuano.

Fire investigators pegged the damage at approximately P11 million that affected at least 10 properties, including houses and commercial spaces.

The Cebu City Fire Station received the fire alarm at 2 p.m. It was raised to 1st alarm and 2nd alarm at 2:04 p.m. and 2:14 p.m., respectively.

According to initial reports from fire investigators, the fire rapidly spread due to the presence of light and flammable materials.

It was placed under control at 2:25 p.m. Fire out was officially declared at 3:17 p.m.

Navarro said they are still gathering more details to determine the cause of the fire. /rcg

