Cebu City sites allows walk-ins for substitution purposes only– City Health

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City vaccination sites will only allow walk-ins for substitution purposes to ensure that all vaccine slots will be filled for the day.

This was the statement of Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, Cebu City Health Department (CHD) officer-in-charge, following many requests that walk-ins be allowed in the city’s eight sites.

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, some sites including SM City Cebu opened their doors to walk-ins because there were available slots.

Ibones clarified that this was not the norm, but is usually being done during hours when the site does have free slots because the scheduled individuals did not turn up.

“Naa man gyoy uban nga dili makaanha sa ilang schedule, ang uban mamilig bakuna, mao na nga naa tay mga oras nga mosugot tag walk-in. Pero iprioritize gyod nato ang mga naay schedule,” he said.

During the times when there are few people in the vaccination sites, Ibones said that the sites can allow walk-ins as substitutes for those who did not come.

However, people are still discouraged to walk-in because there is no guarantee that they will get a slot especially if the scheduled individuals turn up.

Ibones said that if they plan to take chance for walk-ins, they most likely can get vaccinated early as most people do not arrive early at the sites or try their luck in the late afternoon as perhaps the sites have available slots.

Should they choose to wait for a possible slot, they must be aware that there might be a chance that they will not get a slot at all especially if the vaccination site is busy, Ibones clarified.

In the end, Ibones said that it is a person’s choice if they really want to take their chance for a walk-in, but the CHD urges them not to do so because this could potentially crowd the vaccination sites.

Instead, if they chanced upon a vaccination site that has few people and has opened for walk-ins, they may grab the chance.

However, as a rule, they must still wait for their schedules after registering online as all registered individuals will be guaranteed a slot.

He reminds that the vaccines are limited and the city can only dispense as much as what it receives from the national government. /rcg

