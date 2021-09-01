Bohol’s border closures to be lifted Sept. 1

TAGBILARAN CITY – Border closures in the province of Bohol will be lifted starting Wednesday, September 1.

But inbound travelers still have to present a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result within 72 hours from the date of swab sample extraction, according to Gov. Arthur Yap in his Executive Order No. 42 released on Tuesday.

Inbound travelers are also required to undergo quarantine in a public or private facility for five days.

On the fifth day of the quarantine period, he/she shall undergo a repeat RT-PCR test. If the result is negative, he/she shall be released. If the result is positive, he/ she shall continue his/ her quarantine and may be allowed to go home only after his result yielded negative.

A two-week suspension of air and sea travel of passengers bound for Bohol, excluding domestic air and sea travel of cargoes, started last Aug. 6 to 20. It was extended to Aug. 31 due to the continuing surge of COVID-19 in the whole country brought about by new variants of concern, particularly the Delta Variant.

During the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force meeting on August 27, 2021 with Bohol mayors, it was also agreed to reimpose a province-wide liquor ban in order to minimize social gatherings which might cause the further transmission of the virus.

As of Tuesday, August 31, Bohol has 1,842 active cases of COVID-19.

