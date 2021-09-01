What to do this BER months according to Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas songs

It’s that ‘ber’ time of the year again, which means Christmas is fast approaching.

This also means that we’re gonna start hearing Jose Mari Chan’s greatest holiday hits like “Christmas in Our Hearts” and “A Perfect Christmas.”

The Father of Philippine Christmas Carols, Jose Mari Chan, is once again the talk of the town as his classic Christmas Songs fill the air and his memes go viral all over social media.

But there are actually more songs from the Filipino icon that deserves a spot on our Christmas playlists. Aside from his best-selling album “Christmas in Our Hearts,” his second album “Going Home to Christmas” in 2012 also has timeless songs, whose lyrics we can reflect on.

Aside from giving gifts and exchanging cards, here are your BER months to-do list according to Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas Classics.

1. Christmas In Our Hearts (1990)

Let’s light our Christmas trees

For a bright tomorrow

2. A Wish On Christmas Night (1990)

Time to love and time to share

We can wish for love in the world

Time to give and time to care

3. Pagdating Ng Pasko (2012)

Halina’t dalawin ang lola’t lolo

Nagmamahalan, nagbibigayan ng mga regalo

4. A Child Again at Christmas (2012)

Forgive the hurts and disappointments of the past

and let us renew the ties with friends make them laugh

5. Song of the Firefly (2012)

Wear happy a smile and all the world

Will brighten up with you

6. A Christmas Carol

Sing a Christmas carol like the children do

And enjoy the beauty

7. Pinoy Na Krismas (2012)

Lagi lang tandaan ang tanging dahilan

Kung bakit tayo ay nagdiriwang

Ito ang araw ni Hesus isinilang sa mundo

8. Let Love Be the Gift (2012)

Let love be the gift from you

Time to update your Christmas playlists and listen to Jose Mari Chan’s classic hits this BER months.