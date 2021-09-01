Tumulak to Cebu City residents: Be more vigilant against fires

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, the chairperson for the committee on disaster risk reduction and management urge residents to be extra vigilant this rainy season for possible sparks that may cause a fire.

The councilor lamented the “deadly fire” that took the lives of seven individuals including three children in Arlington Pond, Barangay Sta. Cruz, on August 31, 2021.

In an interview on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Tumulak said the tragic fire should never be repeated as, unlike properties, lives cannot be replaced.

With this, he encouraged each household to review their safety plans at home including the exit and entry points should there be a fire.

Since the rainy season may affect the electricity lines and electronic appliances, households are encouraged to check on electrical lines and electronics for their durability.

Tumulak also encouraged households to keep petroleum gases and butanes closed when not in use, to be vigilant over candles and other flammable items, and to regularly check sockets.

“Kinahanglan disaster resilient, disaster prepared gyod atong families dapat. Dapat naa tay fire exit plan, magfire drill ta, even sa atong household lang og boarding houses aron di na ni mahitabo pagbalik,” said the councilor.

The councilor has also talked with Mayor Edgardo Labella to extend burial assistance to the bereaved families as he assured them that the city will help them bury their deceased.

Tumulak is working to deliver the aid to the bereaved families immediately.

At least seven families whose houses were either partially or completely burned down will also receive disaster aid amounting to P10,000 to P20,000 depending if they owned the house or rented it and if it was fully or partially burned. /rcg

