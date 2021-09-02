Cebuana rhythmic gymnast bags bronze in tough Budapest tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top Cebuana gymnast Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa continues to make waves abroad after she bagged a bronze medal in the Gracia Cup FIG Competition in Budapest, Hungary last August 30.

It was a fitting birthday gift for Dela Pisa who turned 18 last August 26 according to her mom and coach, Darlene.

She earned the bronze medal in the individual all-around senior-A category of the prestigious international rhythmic gymnastics competition sanctioned by the International Gymnastics Federation.

She scored 15.1 points in the clubs and 16.57 in the ball.

Daniela’s partner, 15-year old Breanna Labadan of Butuan City bagged a silver medal in the individual all-around 2006-A division in the same event. She scored 15.4 in the ribbon and 15.9 in the clubs.

“Birthday gift jud iyahang bronze kay nag 18 na siya last August 26, laban lang jud bahala layo siya namo,” said Darlene who molded Daniela to become one of the country’s most promising rhythmic gymnasts.

Darlene also revealed that her daughter has been celebrating her birthday without them for four years already, but she believes that sacrifices like this will pay off someday.

Daniela is best known for her breakthrough performance in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held here where she won a gold medal in hoops and two bronzes in the balls and clubs.

She has been training in Hungary since last year under two-time Olympian gymnast turned coach Dora Vass to prepare for her major competitions which include next year’s 31st SEA Games in Hanoi Vietnam.

She flew back to Cebu last June for a month-long rest then flew back to Budapest the following month to resume training.

In March, Dela Pisa and Labadan also won several medals in the Tavazsi Kupa gymnastics competition in Budapest, Hungary.

Dela Pisa won two gold medals by topping the hoops and clubs plus a silver in the ribbon while Labadan snatched the gold medal in the clubs plus two silvers from ball and ribbon.

Daniela will likely spend the rest of the year in Budapest, Hungary to further hone her skills, her mother said.

