Tombs in Labangon cemetery collapse

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tombs holding recently buried bodies collapsed in a cemetery in Barangay Labangon prompting the Cebu City government to close down the area for health and safety reasons.

Councilor David Tumulak said that at past 2:00 p.m., he received a report from a nearby resident that at least four tombs collapsed exposing decaying bodies of buried individuals inside.

Shortly after the first four collapsed, the workers in the cemetery propped up to support for the nearby tombs that threatened to collapse as well.

Tumulak said they have cordoned the area pending the recovery of the bodies and their immediate reburial in the Calamba cemetery.

“Gi check na sa Cadaver Section sa City Health ang mga death certificates ug unsay cause of death ani nila. Ato sad gitan-aw asa ni sila gikan nga punerarya. Dunay usa nga ato gikuha ug ilobong balik karung hapon sa Calamba Cemetery,” said Tumulak.

The city government is worried because the tombs were of bodies buried between 2020 to 2021, which means that possibly some of them died of COVID-19.

The councilor has sent a team to disinfect the area and to keep the area closed until the collapsed space is secured.

“Ato nakita nga sub standard ang mga nitcho. Ato unya ipatawag ang tanan sepoltorero sa City Hall para todloan sa sakto nga pagbuhat. Ato na pod pahibaw-on ang mga tagtungod sa hitabo. For the meantime gi disinfect ang lugar,” said Tumulak.

The councilor encouraged cemeteries to build tombs using standard grade materials to avoid similar incidents from happening.

Here are some photos of the tomb collapse:

/rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy