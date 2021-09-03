CCCI welcomes move to slowly reopen businesses in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Allowing certain businesses to open and serve customers will bring the much needed relief for many businesses.

This was the statement of Felix Taguiam, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce an Industries (CCCI) in a text message to CDN Digital.

For Taguiam, businesses need to move forward and the economy simply cannot stay on the downside.

“It’s high time we learn from the past. We can co-exist with COVID. We have to pivot, redo, restart, and repurpose our business models by opening of these essentials on a phase by phase strategy…especially for vaccinated citizens. This way we can encourage more to be jab(bed),” said Taguiam.

Cebu City has allowed restaurants to serve 10 percent of indoor capacity for vaccinated individuals on top of the 50 percent outdoor capacity for everyone.

Personal service establishments like salons and barbershops are allowed to serve vaccinated individuals at 30 percent capacity.

“The ripple effect to the economy is big. The most important thing is we must not be complacent and follow minimum health protocol such as wearing of mask, shields, washing of hands and social distancing. Let’s stay safe and take care,” said Taguiam.

A restaurant manager, who asked for anonymity, whose restaurant is in Barangay Apas said they appreciated the new policy.

“The food industry is one of the most affected of this pandemic. This policy will definitely help food establishments (to) bounce back,” he said.

