Vaccinated people get pass for indoor dining, salons, spas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fully or partially vaccinated people or vaccinated individuals in Cebu City can now avail of indoor dine-in restaurants, salons, barbershops, spas, and other personal services establishments.

This after The Executive Order No. 138 was signed by Acting Mayor Michael Rama on September 2, 2021, extending the Oplan Puyo while the city remains under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

In the EO, food preparation establishments like restaurants and eateries can serve up to 50 capacity for outdoor dining to everyone.

Yet they are also allowed to serve vaccinated individuals for indoor dining up to 10 percent capacity of the venue.

Furthermore, personal care services limited to beauty salons, barbershops, and nail spas are allowed to serve vaccinated individuals up to 30 percent.

“Of course moprefer ta nga fully vaccinated pero if partially vaccinated, at least vaccinated lang,” said Rama.

(Of course, we would prefer fully vaccnated but if partially vaccinated, at least vaccinated ones.)

The establishments allowed to cater to indoor dining or personal services for vaccinated individuals must have a Protocol Compliance Certificate (PCC) from the barangay and Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO).

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said that operating establishments most likely would already have this PCC since the BPLO had been monitoring all establishments.

Under the PCC, the capacity and the prohibitions in the establishments are specified and this must be posted in a conspicuous place in the establishments.

Establishments with PCC must also strive to get all personnel vaccinated.

Rama said the Oplan Puyo would also continue until the end of the MECQ including the other provisions in the past EO.

“We sign EO 138 – Oplan Puyo (Part) II – that a new Task Force 9/2-7 will enforce with more persuasion and authority.”

“As we did with EO 137, this new EO 138 is a product of a multi-sectoral consultation last Sunday, a consensus of community leaders and active citizens, and succeeding sessions we presided with those at the frontlines of this war,” said Rama.

Rama urged the public to remain vigilant as though the city is easing some restrictions to encourage the revival of the economy, the COVID-19 cases are still high.

