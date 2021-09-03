Sta. Cruz barangay captain: We need help

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sta. Cruz Barangay Captain Jerome Lim said the barangay coffers are running low after two major fires hit their village in the last three days.

Lim said that because of the ongoing pandemic and now the fire, the barangay is financially exhausted.

The barangay’s disaster funds worth around P600,000 is expected to last until December 2021, but with the two fires, they must make do.

“Magmeeting mi unya sa barangay council tungod aning funds. Bana-banaon lang namo og unsaon ni namo,” said Lim.

Lim admits that the barangay staff has been working overtime in the past days to aid the evacuees, and they are trying to keep them as comfortable as they possibly can.

At least 70 families with 250 individuals are staying at the Velez College gym near the barangay hall.

Families are separated using tents provided by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

City Councilor Raymond Garcia, the committee chairperson on budget and finance has reached out to Sta. Cruz offering the city’s help in aiding the evacuees.

“Nagpasalamat mi sa syudad kay willing sila motabang. Niingon si Councilor Raymond nga basin makahatag sila og financial assistance,” said Garcia.

The affected Arlington Pond and Sitio Bugnay, as well as other affected sitios in Sta. Cruz have already been placed under a state of calamity so that disaster funds can be poured into them.

For now, Lim is urging kind-hearted individuals to donate hygiene products, soaps, pillows, blankets, food, water, and clothes to the affected families.

Agnes Larona, 37, told CDN Digital that their compound was totally burned leaving their clan of 17 members homeless.

Larona and her family are staying at the Velez Gym for the meantime as they plan their next move.

Since they are homeowners, each of the Larona families in the compound will receive P20,000 aid.

“Among hangyo sa gobyerno, paspasan ang paghatag sa financial aid aron makatukod na mig balik. Dili gyod lalim para sa amoa kay wala miy nadala bisan gamay,” said Larona.

The evacuees are asking for help from kind-hearted individuals for soap, shampoos, diapers, toilet papers, and feminine hygiene products as well as pillows and blankets. /rcg

