Consolacion mayor: 500 donated AstraZeneca vaccines to benefit 250 residents

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two hundred fifty individuals will benefit from the 500 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by private companies to Consolacion town.

Consolacion Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado, who was grateful for the donation, said that this would help a lot in their ongoing vaccination rollout.

Alegado received the vaccines on Friday, September 3, from representatives from two companies, who are popular locally and internationally in the retail and fashion wear industries, and a foundation.

With this, Alegado again appealed to residents to avail of the vaccines and get themselves protected from the virus.

“Let us achieve our goal of herd immunity. Let us make our community a safer place thru vaccination. If everybody gets the shots then there would be lesser chances for the virus to jump from one person to the other” Alegado said.

According to the Consolacion Public Information Office, as of August 27, they have already vaccinated 39,912 residents.

Of this number, 10,987 residents have already received their first dose while 29,015 residents have already been fully vaccinated.

The PIO also said that they were targeting 102,268 of the town’s population to achieve herd immunity, which would be at least 70 percent of the town’s population.

As of Thursday, September 2, the PIO said that the municipal government had recorded 193 active cases.

Consolacion is a first class municipality estimated to be 20 kilometers north of Cebu City.



