Sleeping woman killed when boulder smashes into house in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A sound sleep turned tragic after a large boulder crashed into a house, killing a woman and injuring her live-in partner around 3 a.m. on Friday, September 3 in Sitio Coacohon, Barangay Dungo-an in Danao City, northern Cebu.

Police Staff Sergeant Wilson Roanida, desk officer of the Danao City Police Station, identified the fatality as Janet Lato, 36, while the man was identified as Nino Tulod, 32. Both are residents of the said barangay.

Tulod is still recuperating at a hospital in Danao City after he sustained multiple injuries.

Roanida said that the live-in partners’ house was located in a sloped area.

Quoting the initial information they got, it was past 3 a.m. when a large boulder came crashing from the slopes into the couple’s room hitting the partners who were sound asleep.

Roanida has no information yet if the two have children.

“Sa kwarto man gud na sila nangatog, unya mao gyuy na timingan nga pagligid sa bato didto gyud painguns kwarto. Ilang balay man gud half amakan, half semento. Unya didto sa amakan ni lapos ang bato nisulod sa ilang kwarto,” Roanida said.

He added that it was only around 8:00 this morning when the incident was reported to the Danao City Police Station.

It was also then when the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) dispatched a team to the area to help remove the debris consisting mostly of rocks.

On its Facebook post, the city’s DRRMO reminds the public to always stay safe and stay clear from landslide-prone areas, especially during this rainy season. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy