Man in critical condition after being electrocuted while installing roof sheets in Argao, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old poultry farm employee is in critical condition after he was electrocuted on Friday afternoon, September 3, in Barangay Bulasa, Argao town, southern Cebu.

Noel Exquil of barangay Magdugo in Toledo City is still being monitored at a hospital in Cebu City with severe burns on his face and ruptured arteries on his legs.

Patrolman Godfrey Dacoma of Argao Police Station said that Exquil is in ‘critical condition’ based on the information relayed to them earlier by the victim’s relative.

“Iyang nawong kay nasunog unya iyang tiil nangbuto iyang ugat,” Dacoma said.

Dacoma added that the owner of the farm where Exquil is working has not yet issued any statement over the matter as of this posting.

The initial police investigation revealed that the incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a certain Ryan Erasmo of legal age, and the site engineer went to the Argao Police Station and narrated the circumstances of the incident. He said Exquil was installing the roof for a poultry building at that time.

Police said the victim’s co-worker, a certain Christian, disclosed that the victim was pulling off some roofing sheets when he miscalculated the height of the ridge board from the ceiling where the wirings were installed for power distribution.

The height from the ridge board to the ceiling was said to be approximately one meter resulting in the victim’s head hitting the electric wires installed there.

The victim was immediately brought to a hospital in Argao town but was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries. /rcg

READ:

Man dies after he got electrocuted while climbing electric post in Minglanilla

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy