Dondon confirms he ‘may run independently’ for 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Donaldo ‘Dondon’ Hontiveros on Sunday, September 5, confirmed that he might be running independently for the upcoming 2022 polls.

Hontiveros, in a statement on his official Facebook page, said it would be up to Partido Barug officials to “draft their lineup” without him.

He also denied rumors that his decision to leave the local party for the May 2022 elections was allegedly rooted in him not being selected as the candidate for the vice mayoralty.

“Wala ko manglu-od kay wala ko pili-a isip kandidato pagka Vice Mayor sa among partido, let’s get that out of the way,” said Hontiveros.

(I had no ill feelings or did this because the party did not choose me as the candidate for vice mayor. Let’s get that out of the way.)

“By publicly announcing that I may run as an independent, I confirmed to our party that they can draft their lineup now without me, with the deadline for filing approaching, as I am still weighing my options for 2022. Lisod kaayo na mabutang sa alanganin ang kadaghanan just because I have not made my final decision yet,” he added.

(By publicly announcing that I may run as an independent, I confirmed to our party that they can draft their lineup now without me, with the deadline for filing approaching, as I am still weighing my options for 2022. It would not be good to put others in a difficult position just because I have not made my final decision yet.)

In the meantime, Hontiveros thanked Vice Mayor Michael Rama, chairperson of Partido Barug, for ‘his trust and confidence’ towards the neophyte councilor.

Hontiveros is the second Partido Barug member to have publicly announced his decision to run independently for the national and local polls this May 9, 2022.

Councilor Philip Zafra, who is seeking reelection, earlier confirmed that he was considering not to be affiliated with any political party.

To recall, both Zafra and Hontiveros published cryptic messages on their Facebook pages, hinting to go independent for the elections.

But both councilors said it was ‘just mere coincidence’ that they made the same post on the same day.

