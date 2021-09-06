Signal No. 1 in 4 areas due to Tropical Depression Jolina

MANILA, Philippines — Four areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as the low pressure area (LPA) off Surigao del Sur has intensified into Tropical Depression Jolina on Monday, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its early morning update, said Signal No. 1 is up over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and Bucas Grande Islands, where moderate to heavy rains are expected in the next 24 hours.

Pagasa added that Jolina is expected to make landfall over northern Luzon by Friday.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, Jolina was monitored at 300 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 310 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Sur.

Jolina, moving west southwest at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Central Visayas, the rest of Eastern Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

