Step-down facility expected to boost Mandaue’s COVID response 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The newly completed Mandaue City “step-down” facility is expected to boost the city’s COVID-19 response.

Mayor Jonas Cortes led the ceremonial blessing and turnover of the step-down facility on Monday morning, September 6, 2021.

Cortes said this would be a big help as this would be used as an extension of the Mandaue City Hospital for COVID-19 patients with light symptoms and free up hospital beds for those with moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The facility that is located at the old two story building of the Department of General Services (DGS) that is just across the city’s hospital will accomodate 70 COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Jake Ian Seno, hospital’s chief, said that although the cases had decreased for the past days that resulted to lesser admissions, still it was good to prepare as no one would know when a surge of new cases might come again.

Seno said right now, there were only 17 COVID-19 patients at the hospital or almost half of the 33 patients admitted last month where others were put at the installed tents outside the hospital.

The city hospital only has a 25-bed capacity.

Seno said about half of the 17 patients currently admitted at the hospital were ready to be transferred to the step-down facility.

The mayor said probably the facility would be operational on Friday as equipment would still be needed to be transferred.

Meanwhile, the mayor is asking residents to always keep their guard up because COVID with its evolving variants is still around.

“This is a continous fight against COVID-19, a lower quarantine classification is not a time to relax, but an indication that we should maintain our vigilance,” Cortes said.

“Akong gihangyo ang matag Mandauehanon (I am appealing to every Mandauehanon), continue to wear your mask, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and let us all get vaccinated,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

EOC needs more step-down facilities

Mandaue continues vaccination drive, works to hit target to achieve herd immunity against COVID

Mandaue’s EOC chief reports ‘slight’ drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy