EOC needs more step-down facilities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hospital utilization rate in Cebu City has seen a slight drop from 75.6 percent to 72.7 on August 17, 2021, showing an improvement to the admission rate of COVID-19 patients.

Based on the overall data of hospitals in the city as of Tuesday, at least 690 COVID-19 dedicated beds are occupied with 259 left unoccupied. It cannot be determined if the unoccupied beds are even operating considering the lack of medical staff.

“At the time pagkuha sa data, from 718 yesterday nahimo nalang 690 today so from 75% to 72.7%. For yesterday there were 27 new admissions, but this will reflect later pa, we have less than a day delayed. More or less the same ra,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Despite a slight improvement, the EOC still needs more facilities to redirect mild to moderate cases and pregnant women away from the hospitals to give way for more severe cases.

Garganera said that the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF) have been the lifesavers for the city to keep the health care system afloat and give a pathway for decongestion.

In the city, the Cebu City Quarantine Center and Hotel TTMFs are able to handle mild to moderate cases, and can even house pregnant women.

They serve as step-down facilities for hospitals as patients on the way to recovery can be placed there. On the other hand, they can also serve as a waiting facility for symptomatic patients needing admission.

“Nakatabang gyud but then our CCQC and TTMF are also getting overwhelmed. So we’re looking at the new Abellana Stay In Facility (CCSC) to function like that of Noah.”

“They can also accommodate pregnant women and mild to moderate patients since they have more medical personnel serving round the clock. They’re also strategically located in the heart of the city surrounded by hospitals,” said the councilor.

However, the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) has not been accepting patients yet awaiting a doctor-in-charge, more than a week after it was inaugurated.

CDN Digital tried to reach the City Health Department (CHD) for a comment on why the facility is yet to accept patients, but the agency is not available for comment.

“Dili pa sila mudawat ug patient, we’re just awaiting sa doctor in charge so we can transport patient. Overall our BIC contributed a lot in the decongestion sa atong mga asymptomatic positive patients ngadto sa mga hospitals,” said Garganera.

The EOC said that if only the CCSC can already become a step-down facility, it will greatly improve the hospital utilization rate in the city. /rcg

