Sea trips in northern Cebu suspended due to TD Jolina

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sea trips bound to and passing around northern Cebu are suspended on Tuesday morning, September 7, due to Tropical Depression Jolina (international name: Conson).

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its severe weather bulletin issued at 8 a.m., placed several localities in northern Cebu under Storm Signal No. 1.

This covered the towns of Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Camotes Islands and Bantayan Islands.

As a result, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assigned in the affected areas announced on Tuesday that no sea vessels will be allowed to set sail until the storm signal is lifted.

Pagasa spotted the center of Jolina over the coastal waters of Almagro, Samar as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday as it heads towards southern Luzon.

It packs winds with speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching up to 150 kph while moving at a west-northwestward direction at 15 kph.

The state weather bureau has already raised Storm Signal No. 3 in several areas in Luzon and Visayas including the northern and eastern portions of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Dimasalang, Uson, Caw ayan, Esperanza, Mobo, Aroroy, Baleno, City of Masbate, Mandaon, Milagros) including Ticao and Burias Islands, and extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Isidro, San Antonio), the northern portion of Biliran (Kaw ayan, Maripipi, Almeria), and the northwestern portion of Samar (Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, Almagro, Calbayog City).

Storm Signals

Below the complete list of areas covered by Storm Signals:

Signal No. 3

Luzon: The northern and easternportions of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Dimasalang, Uson, Caw ayan, Esperanza, Mobo, Aroroy, Baleno, City of Masbate, Mandaon, Milagros) including Ticao and Burias Islands.

Visayas: The extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Isidro, San Antonio), the northern portion of Biliran (Kaw ayan, Maripipi, Almeria), and the northwestern portion of Samar (Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, Almagro, Calbayog City).

Signal No. 2

Luzon: Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate, the western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Libmanan, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Naga City, Pili, Ocampo, Iriga City, Sagñay, Buhi, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Baao, Balatan, Bato, Calabanga), the western portion of Camarines Norte (Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Labo, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Santa Elena), Marinduque, the southern portion of Quezon (Tagkaw ayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan, Calauag, General Luna, Lopez, Macalelon, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Plaridel), and the eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Magdiw ang, Cajidiocan, Romblon, Banton, Corcuera)

Visayas: The rest of Biliran, the western portion of Northern Samar (Silvino Lobos, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria, Mondragon), the rest of Samar, and the northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Leyte, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Kananga, Carigara, Jaro, Pastrana, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Barugo, San Miguel, Alangalang, Tunga, Babatngon, Capoocan)

Signal No. 1

Luzon: Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, the rest of Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro.

Visayas: The rest of Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Leyte, the northern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Bontoc, Sogod), the northern portion of Cebu (Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Camotes and Bantayan Islands, the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Concepcion, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan), the northern portion of Aklan (Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lezo, New Washington, Kalibo, Batan, Altavas) and the northern portion of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas City, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Pontevedra, Panitan, President Roxas, Ma-Ayon).

