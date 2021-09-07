Love interest, personal grudge eyed in killing of brgy councilor in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Love interest and personal grudge are being eyed by authorities as possible motives behind the killing of a barangay councilor in Danao City past 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Danao City Police Station commander, said that they already have two persons of interest who can help them in finding the killer of Pedrito Manco, 64, the first councilor of Barangay Cahumayan.

These were based on the information they gathered from the relatives and neighbors of the victim.

“Accordingly, aduna kuno ni love interest si konsehal nga minyo pod and then ang bana ato, tighimo og armas then isa ni sa amoang POI. Another is naa ni siyay kaaway nga dugay na gyud, dumot ba regarding anang ilang boundary sa ilang yuta diha sa barangay,” Macatangay said.

(Accordingly, the councilor has a lover who is said to be married and whose husband works as a firearm manufacturer, He is one of our Person of Interest (POI). The other POI is somebody whom the councilor had a conflict before about a contested boundary of a lot in their barangay.)

Macatangay added that their recent altercation involved a tree that the councilor allegedly trimmed.

Macatangay said that they will coordinate with the two POIs to gather information that could help them identify the suspect. She, however, clarified that the two are not yet considered suspects.

Initial police investigation revealed that while Manco and his wife Rosita were sitting on a bench inside their house on Tuesday morning, the suspect suddenly appeared and asked if Manco was the first councilor of the barangay.

When Manco reportedly affirmed that he was, the suspect immediately drew his firearm and shoot the victim several times resulting in his untimely death.

Police said the wife, who was not hurt, failed to recognize the suspect who was wearing a mask and who immediately fled onboard his getaway motorcycle after the attack.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered at least two empty shells from the crime scene which Macatangay believes are from a .45 caliber.

Macatangay said they are still waiting for the report from SOCO as to where Manco was specifically hit and how many gunshot wounds he sustained.

