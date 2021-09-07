Jolina Magdangal wants TD Jolina to be as gentle as the butterflies

MEDELLIN, Cebu—If it were up to TV host and actress Jolina Magdangal, the effects of Tropical Depression Jolina could be as gentle as the sight of butterflies in the rain.

In an Instagram post, Magdangal shared a report about the low-pressure area that developed into a tropical depression early Monday, September 6, 2021.

She shared her candid thoughts along with it.

“Kung ako ang masusunod, gusto ko umulan ng butterflies.🦋 Stay safe everyone.💙

#TropicalDeppression,” she wrote as a caption.

Tropical Depression Jolina (local name) is the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It is the first tropical depression for the month of September.

Her followers and fellow celebrities reacted to her post including her “Magandang Buhay” co-hosts.

Vice Ganda (@praybeytbenjamin) wrote, “Sana cute din ung ulan! Hahahaha.”

“Aw aw aw please be good to us momshiejols,” said Melai Cantiveros (@mrandmrsfrancisco).

“Sana mahinahon lang ‘yan tulad mo!” said co-host Karla Estrada on the singer’s post.

