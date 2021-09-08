Public urged to immediately report discovery of vintage bombs to avoid the risks

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The public is urged to immediately report to authorities if ever they find vintage bombs in their respective localities to avoid getting killed or maimed.

This was the reminder of the Explosives Ordinance Disposal-Regional Explosives Canine Unit in Central Visayas (EOD RECU-7) after they received a report of a vintage bomb on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

What worried authorities about the report were that it was already around two months since the vintage bomb was discovered in Sitio Lower Banica, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The bomb was reported on Wednesday by a concerned citizen who got worried about the presence of the bomb outside a residence in the said barangay.

The bomb was reportedly unearthed last July and was just left outside.

Members of the household who unearthed the bomb said they did not bother to report it to authorities because they thought it was just a thermos.

The bomb personnel who asked not to be identified said they immediately went to the area after receiving the report from the Mabolo Police Station.

The bomb was then brought to the office of the EOD RECU-7 for proper disposal.

The personnel said vintage bombs that are believed to be the remnants of war, pose a high risk to the community.

He said vintage bombs should never be moved from where they were discovered since they could react or explode.

“Ato lang i-report to the police station or asa mo na belong nga barangay para ma-cordon nato ang area. And then ma-safety nato ang within sa perimeters ug para madala nato sa safe zone [ang bomb]. Simbako mobuto man gani wala’y mahitabo nga casualty,” the personnel said.

The personnel also emphasized that when talking about vintage bombs, some may have been fired but did not explode.

“Kon mo-istorya ta’g vintage, high risk jud na siya kay naa ta’y gitawag nga remnants of war. naay uban ana nga niagi na og gi-stock nya and uban na fired na pero wala ka buto, na-misplaced sa usa ka lugar hantod na tuig or taas na ang panahon, nalubong gyud siya unya na diskubrehan,” he added. /rcg

