4 vintage bombs found in Cebu City

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 20,2021 - 11:10 AM
Three vintage bombs are discovered along Dimasalang Street in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City on Thursday morning, May 20, 2021. Earlier in the day, one bomb was also found at the back road of the South Road Properties. All four bombs found were turned over to the Regional Explosive and Canine Unit (RECU-7). More on this shortly. | via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of four vintage bombs were found in two separate sites here on Thursday morning, May 20, 2021.

The first vintage bomb was discovered along the back road of South Road Properties (SRP) near the shores of Pond A.

The undetonated 155 mm bomb was found by a member of the Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) K9 Unit who was conducting his regular patrol in the area.

It was turned over for proper disposal to the Regional Explosive and Canine Unit in Central Visayas (RECU-7) which, a few minutes later, responded to a similar alert in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas.

This after construction workers in the area reported to authorities that they unearthed three 105 mm vintage bombs.

All four bombs are now under RECU-7’s custody.

