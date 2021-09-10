All-time high for PH COVID cases: 22,820

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has logged another record-high daily count of 22,820 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic struck the country in 2020, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday evening, September 9, 2021.

The country has only taken three days since Monday to eclipse the previous high.

According to DOH’s latest bulletin, current active coronavirus infections are at 166,672 nationwide, while the total number of confirmed cases as of September 9 is 2,161,892.

DOH said 12,337 patients have recovered from the respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total recovery to 1,960,487.

DOH recorded 61 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,733.

A majority of active cases, 87.0 percent, were mild cases, 8.3 percent were asymptomatic, 1.4 percent were severe, 2.65 percent were moderate, and 0.7 percent were critical.

“Sa mga susunod na araw ay maaari pang tumaas ang ating mga kaso ng COVID-19,” the DOH said.

(Our COVID-19 cases are still likely to increase in the next few days.)

“Ang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards, maging pagsasagawa ng PDITR strategies, at pagbabakuna ay nanatiling pinakamabisang depensa sa COVID-19,” it reminded.

(Adherence to minimum public health standards, as well as the implementation of PDITR strategies, and vaccination remain the most effective defenses against COVID-19.)

It was also reported that 75 percent of ICU beds, 69 percent of isolation beds, 72 percent of ward beds, and 58 percent of ventilators are currently in use nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Metro Manila, meanwhile, occupied ICU beds are currently at 73 percent, isolation beds at 65 percent, ward beds at 73 percent while 62 percent of available ventilators were also being used in the region, said DOH.

The DOH encountered technical difficulties with its COVIDKaya, which delayed Thursday’s bulletin.

A “technical glitch” led to lower COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, too.

According to DOH, all labs were operational on September 7, 2021 but 5 labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Based on data in the last 14 days, the 5 non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 2.3 percent of samples tested and 2.6 percent of positive individuals.

RELATED STORIES

PH’s total COVID-19 count surpasses 800,000

DOH logs lower number of COVID-19 cases due to technical glitch

NCR‘s daily COVID cases may range from 16,000 to 43,000 by Sept. 30 — DOH

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy