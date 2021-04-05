PH’s total COVID-19 count surpasses 800,000

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s total COVID-19 caseload exceeded 800,000 after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 8,355 new infections on Monday.

The country’s total case count is 803,398, of which 143,726 are considered active.

The DOH also logged 145 new recoveries and 10 fatalities, bringing the total to 646,236 and 13,435 respectively.

Most of 97.5% of the active cases are experiencing mild symptoms, 1.1% are asymptomatic, 0.5% are in critical condition, 0.6% are having severe symptoms while 0.34% are moderate cases.

DOH said the lower number of new infections was caused by decreased laboratory operations during the Lenten season.

“Hindi agad nangangahulugan ng pagbabago ng trend na na-obserbahan sa mga nakaraang araw,” it said in its daily case bulletin.

It added that out of the 239 licensed laboratories, only 219 laboratories conducted tests on April 1, 207 conducted tests on April 2, and 216 conducted tests on April 3.

The DOH also removed eight duplicates from the total case count, four of which are recoveries.

Moreover, four cases that were previously identified as recoveries were reclassified as deaths.

Three labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 documentary repository system on Sunday, April 4, DOH said.

