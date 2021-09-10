mWell conducts successful Virtual Medical Mission Nationwide

mWell, the country’s only fully integrated health and wellness mobile app, rolled out a successful medical mission through National mWellness Day. Thousands of Filipinos was given quality healthcare assistance through this activity.

Kara David, founder of Project Malasakit, hosted the online event in the National mWellness Day culminating activity states, “As caretakers, guardians, or as a parent, the anxiety and challenges of getting quality medical care is heightened especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-ever virtual medical mission by mWell PH brings health and wellness closer to people. Nakakalungkot, subalit totoong may kakulangan sa healthcare para tugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan.”

(“It’s disheartening to note that there is a lack of quality healthcare needed by Filipinos.”)

On September 4 and 5, 2021, the first nationwide online medical mission in the Philippines took place via the mWell app by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), which provided free consultations with primary care and specialized doctors.

Despite hectic schedules in the medical field at this time of crisis, a number of doctors willingly gave their time and expertise to a bigger mission, and this is giving the gift of wellness to Filipinos. With the medical community, mWell is transforming the country’s digital health landscape by providing professional consultations, medical diagnosis, care and treatment plans.

A volunteer obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Melani Camarillo Espino explained how she adjusted to the pandemic by transitioning from limiting her clinic calls to telemedicine so that she can be contacted anytime, anywhere. Using the mWell platform, her initial apprehension was cleared because she discovered how user-friendly it is and technical support was prompt. She recommended it to her patients.

“Using mWell is just like making a private house call with my patients from the comforts of their homes. The flow of my virtual consultations are smooth, plus I gained more patients through the app.” said Dr. Espino. Being one of the volunteers for National Wellness Day, she wants to reach out to more patients even in remote areas who are afraid to go out, and provide quality and accessible health care via the use of mWell app.

Building momentum to accelerate positive change in healthcare, mWell now features 24/7 doctor on-call services. Filipinos can consult with a doctor anytime through the mWell app with online teleconsultations from a roster of general practitioners and specialty doctors nationwide. Get much-needed access to health professionals from the safety and comfort of home.

