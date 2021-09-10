Visit a place with someone “as a friend” trends on social media

GINATILAN, CEBU — Traveling with a good friend to share adventures and memories makes the journey even more unforgettable.

As social media went abuzz with the phrase “as a friend”, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan shared photos using the trending phrase.

The mayor invites tourists to come to Olango Island together with “a friend”.

“Tara na sa Olango! Kay daghan ang friendly people diri!”Chan wrote in a Facebook post.

(Let’s go to Olango. There’s a lot of friendly people here!)

In his post, Chan showed four photos of some beach destinations on the island. The photos were shared as memes with the text, “Tara sa Olango as a friend.”

Olango Island lies five kilometers east of Mactan, and portions of it fall under the jurisdiction of Lapu-Lapu City.

Meanwhile, the Alegria-Cebu Tourism Office likewise entices tourists to visit and explore various destinations in the town using the words “as a friend”.

In the photos shared on Facebook by Alegria-Cebu Tourism Office, they presented 4 major tourist spots and activities that tourists can do in the town namely: Wonderfalls canyoneering, Mt. Lanaya Camping Site, Cancalanog Falls, and Libo Hills Camping Site.

Each photo was also edited with the text, “Visit Alegria as a friend.”

“Baka need mo din mag isip-isip, VISIT ALEGRIA NOW!” the tourism office wrote as the caption.

“As a friend”

The now-trending line, “as a friend” came from Paolo Contis, after he posted a statement on Instagram regarding his breakup with girlfriend LJ Reyes.

Controversial photos of him with a mysterious woman taken in Baguio City went viral on social media.

Contis clarified that he invited Yen Santos for a day in Baguio City.

“Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend…” Contis posted. /rcg