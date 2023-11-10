DoT implements programs for Lapu-Lapu tourism

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Tourism (DOT) has implemented key programs that will benefit the tourism industry of Lapu-Lapu City.

This was revealed by DOT Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao during the City’s Tourism Night held at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

READ MORE: Lapu-Lapu City unveils virtual map

Jumapao said that these programs were not just about growth, but also about preserving and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

FMA7

Among these programs was FMA7, a program that aims to promote and further develop Filipino Martial Arts in the region.

Filipino Martial Arts include Eskrima, Kali, and Arnis, which were an integral part of our cultural heritage, and their popularity continues to grow on the international stage.

“Cultural tourism activities hold significant appeal, as highlighted by the Central Visayas’ Product Diversification Survey. When restrictions are lifted, a considerable number of tourists express their desire to engage in these activities in Lapu-Lapu City, with its historical significance, plays a crucial role in making this one of the priority tourism products in the region,” Jumapao said.

DIVE7

Jumapao said that another program that brought exciting opportunities for Lapu-Lapu City is the DIVE7.

The program focuses on the promotion of dive sites throughout the region.

“We are fortunate to be home to some magnificent dive sites, and the fact that they are just a short ride from our airport makes them even more enticing to divers,” he added.

Through collaborating with the DOT, Jumapao is confident that the city can effectively market these incredible dive sites and attract more diving enthusiasts.

Collective efforts

With this, DOT is urging tourism establishments to have themselves accredited by the agency and enhance the overall experience of tourists.

He said that the accreditation programs play a vital role in ensuring the quality and safety of tourism-related establishments.

“I want to emphasize that the prosperity of Lapu-Lapu City’s tourism industry depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders. We need to work together to safeguard our cultural heritage, market our natural assets, and ensure that our tourism-related establishments adhere to the highest standards,” he said.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP