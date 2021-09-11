Alex Eala, partner suffer semis exit in US Open juniors doubles
MANILA, Philippines—Alex Eala and her partner Hanne Vandewinkel bowed out in the semifinal of the US Open juniors doubles on Saturday (Manila time).
Their campaign ended after falling to the American duo of Elvina Kalieve and Reese Brantmeier, 7-5, 2-6, (7-10).
Earlier in the day, Eala and Vandewinkel made it to the semis after booting out Americans Madison Sieg and Elizabeth Coleman, 6-1, 6-7, (10-7).
The past two days haven’t been that pleasant for Eala, who also dropped out in the quarterfinal round of the US Open girls singles on Friday.
The 16-year-old Eala, seeded second, lost to Sebastianna Scilipoti of Switzerland, 7-5, 6-3.
