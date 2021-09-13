Paolo Contis denies staying in Baguio longer, asks ‘paparazzi’ to show Caloocan photos

Paolo Contis has denied that he stayed in Baguio for more than three days after admitting earlier that he spent some time in the said city with actress Yen Santos.

After Contis’ breakup with actress LJ Reyes and following her interview with Boy Abunda, the actor spoke up via social media and confessed that he went to Baguio for three days to clear his mind.

He claimed then that he invited Santos for “a day” in Baguio “,” adding that she was not the cause of his split with Reyes. However, some photos of the actor with Santos has surfaced online, with netizens saying he was with Santos on Aug. 25 and Sept. 3.

The actor addressed speculations of him supposedly being in Baguio for a longer period through a text message to talent manager Ogie Diaz, which was read on the latter’s YouTube vlog yesterday, Sept. 12. According to Contis, it was impossible for him to be spotted in Baguio on specific dates because he was already in Metro Manila by Aug. 28.

“Paano mangyayari iyon? Aug. 28, nagpabakuna ako sa Caloocan. Aug. 30, nag-taping ako ng ‘Bubble Gang.’ Sept. 3, nag-taping ako ng ‘Dear Uge,’” Contis narrated to Diaz. “So ano yun, inaaraw-araw ko ang akyat-panaog sa Baguio? Ano ito, road trip every other day?”

(How could that happen? On Aug. 28, I got vaccinated in Caloocan. Aug. 30, I went to the taping for “Bubble Gang.” Sept. 3, I was at the taping for “Dear Uge.” So how could that happen, I went to Baguio every day? What is this, road trip every other day?)

Contis added that many people acted like “paparazzi” when he was getting vaccinated in Caloocan, though he has not yet seen any of the photos online.

“Now is the best time,” he said. “I-post niyo yun (photos) dahil pinagbibintangan akong lima o 10 araw sa Baguio. Sayang walang CCTV nung nagpabakuna ako,” he said. (Post those photos because I am being accused of staying in Baguio for five or ten days. It’s a pity there’s no CCTV where I got vaccinated.)

Contis’ manager Lolit Solis confirmed last month that the actor has indeed broken up with Reyes, but her assertion that the split was mutual was refuted by Reyes. Meanwhile, Reyes and her two children are currently staying in New York, Unites States with her family based there.

Reyes and Contis were together for six years. They have one child, a daughter named Summer. Reyes also has another child, Aki, whom she had with actor Paulo Avelino. JB

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: LJ Reyes stuns in black at NY Fashion Week, fangirls over Gigi Hadid

LJ Reyes-Paolo Contis split: 10 things we learned from the actress’ interview with Boy Abunda

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy