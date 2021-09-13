Paul Jake Castillo, Kaye Abad welcome baby # 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu-based celebrity couple Paul Jake Castillo and Kaye Abad shared their experience as they welcomed their second child in their latest vlog that was uploaded on Sunday, September 12.

The Castillos welcomed their baby boy on September 2, 2021.

Kaye recalled that she was walking around their house when she started to feel labor pains. She also noticed blood in her urine.

The couple then called Kaye’s OB-GYN who advised them to already to proceed to the hospital.

But then, Kaye said she started to become frustrate because it took her hours before she finally gave birth as her dilation was just between four to five centimeters while she was in labor.

She felt relief when her baby was finally born.

Her first born, Joaquin, is now kuya or “aya” in Chinese to his baby brother, Iñigo.

Kaye said that she also became very emotional when she finally retuned home after days of separation from Joaquin.

“We would like to say thank you sa mga nag subscribe, sa mga nag comment, sa mga nag like, thank you thank you so much nakakakilig po and we read your comments, don’t worry,” Kaye said before the couple ended their vlog.

Congratulations to Paul Jake and Kaye! / dcb