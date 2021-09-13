Experience the #WorldsSuperSmooth Vape!

Are you tired of that lingering cigarette smell on your breath and fingers and how it can stick to your clothes? And not to mention your loved ones complaining about you smelling like an ashtray. If you’ve had enough of the smelly smoking experience and are ready for a new super smooth journey, then it’s time you were introduced to a better alternative to cigarettes.

Introducing RELX’s newest colorways: RELX Infinity Deep Blue and RELX Essential Blue Glow. Designed with SuperSmooth, the new RELX can provide you with a better alternative to traditional cigarette smoking and vaping, unlike other vapes, which tend to leak or have poor battery life. With the RELX Infinity and RELX Essentials, there won’t be any cigarette smells, no messy ash, and no harsh hits, just a full-flavored, velvety smooth vape from start to finish.

The devices use the same groundbreaking vaping technology, the Active-Steam Pro and Air Boost design, to provide consistent vapor volume and quality by actively balancing and controlling both atomizing power and temperature. As well as providing sufficient pressure to enable the vapor to travel upwards the maze leak-resistant design from the atomizer.

Both RELX Infinity Deep Blue and RELX Essential Blue Glow have a leak-resistant maze, ergonomic mouthpiece design, and symmetrical pods. But what sets each unit apart?

As the Red Dot winner of 2020, RELX Infinity is perfect for those who like a great design. With dual charging options available, the unit can be charged using its built-in Pogo pin or USB-C charging port. The device also has a SmartPace Vibrate Alert to prevent nicotine over-consumption by vibrating when the user takes over 15 puffs within 15 minutes.

As for the RELX Essential, it’s the brand’s entry-point device that provides all you need in a vape pen at an affordable price. If you’re fine without the added features of extra battery life or a SmartPace Alert system, the Essential is the perfect option. Its high-quality design, small and manageable size, and fast charging make it the perfect entry point for smokers looking to switch to super smooth.

Last September 11, RELX hosted a virtual VIP Night exclusively for Cebu partners. A lot of prizes and surprises were given away as everyone took their first step to their #NoSmoke journey.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to strong smokey smells and messy ash, log on over to relxnow.ph or visit our local stores to purchase one for yourself.

CEBU CITY

Cebu Vape Pod

Den’s Corner Vape Pod

Stay RELX

Southside Chicken Wing

Drip and Draft

JV Shop

JV Shop Maze

Eurohub

RELX Store SM Seaside City Cebu

RELX Store SM City Cebu

RELX Store Streetscapes Mall Cebu

RELX Store Bonifacio District Cebu

CV Cebu SM Vape Shop

CV Cebu Ayala

Chiefvapers Cebu

Fuma SM Cebu

Fuma Robinsons Fuente ● Fuma Ayala Center

Fuma The Terraces

Lighters Galore Ayala Cebu ● Lighters Galore SM City Cebu

MANDAUE CITY

Fuma J Centre Mall

BANTAYAN ISLAND

● Boo-Kid Restobar

ADVERTORIAL