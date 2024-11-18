Aspiring vice mayor in South Cotabato killed inside family-owned carinderia

KORONADAL CITY — An aspirant for vice mayor in South Cotabato was killed Monday morning by unidentified gunmen in his residence in Tantangan town, police said.

Jose “Bobot” Osorio, 58, former village chair of Barangay Bukay Pait, who is running for town vice mayor under the ticket of former Tantangan Mayor Benjamin Figueroa, was found by relatives in a pool of blood inside his home and carinderia (eatery) at 5:50 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, according to Major Erika Vallejo, Tantangan municipal police station chief.

Osorio was believed to have been attacked on Sunday night but his body was found only early Monday morning.

Crime operatives found six empty shells at the crime scene.

The victim’s body is now at a funeral parlor undergoing post-mortem investigation.

South Cotabato Second District Rep. Peter Miguel has offered a P1 million reward for anyone who could provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects in the killing.

“I hope this will help fast-track the investigation so justice will be served for Osorio,” Miguel told reporters near the victim’s home.

Osorio is seeking the town’s second top post under the Lakas-CMD party along with reelectionist Miguel.

The victim’s relatives told reporters that Osorio had no known enemy and that he was well-loved by the people of Barangay Bukay Pait, where he served three consecutive terms of office.

